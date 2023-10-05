Alex Scott ‘dating’ Jess Glynne following ‘secret’ romance

Footballer-turned-TV pundit Alex Scott is dating popstar Jess Glynne, according to reports.

The two are believed to have been an item for around two months and have been pictured together several times.

Hold My Hand hit-maker Glynne, 33, and former Strictly Come Dancing star Scott, 38, were first pictured together side-by-side back in July watching the tennis at Wimbledon and have grown closer since then.

Most recently, they partied together on Tuesday at David Beckham’s exclusive Netflix documentary premiere after-party at The Twenty Two in West London.

“Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon,” a source told The Sun.

Alex Scott previously opened up about about a romance with former Lioness team-mate Kelly Smith (PA)

“But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

They added to the publication that “it’s still early days”, but revealed “they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super-happy for them.”

Scott wrote in her memoir How (Not) To Be Strong of her romance with former Lioness team-mate Kelly Smith.

She said Smith was her first love and she spoke of her “heartbreak” at their split.

Glynne meanwhile said in an interview back in 2017 that she didn’t believe in putting labels on relationships.

She told the Daily Star: “I’ve only ever been with one girl and that’s the girl from my album [2015’s I Cry When I Laugh]. I’m never going to put a label on my sexuality.

“People should never feel uncomfortable about who they love.”

The Standard contacted representatives for Jess Glynne and Alex Scott who both declined to comment.