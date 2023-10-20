Alex Rodriguez: 'Of course, it bothers me' Yankees haven't retired his number

Alex Rodriguez said he believes his job as an ESPN and Fox baseball analyst has played a role in the team not honoring him. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images) (Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez would love to see his No. 13 retired by the New York Yankees and to have a place inside Monument Park at Yankee Stadium someday.

Speaking to WFAN radio in New York, Rodriguez said he believes his job as an ESPN and Fox baseball analyst has played a role in the team not honoring him.

“I’m too critical to the Yankees, and that doesn’t help my case,” said Rodriguez, who noted he has not had discussions about the honor with the team. “But I get paid to tell the truth, and if you guys ask me a question, I'm going to tell you exactly as I see it and not sugar-coat because I want my number retired. If it’s not retired, so be it."

Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees in 2004 and played more than 1,500 games in 12 seasons in New York. While there, he won two AL MVP awards and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series, the franchise's most recent title.

After Rodriguez retired following the 2016 season, no Yankees player wore No. 13 until the team gave it to Joey Gallo, who was acquired in 2021. That decision "did not make me happy," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez did say that his relationship with team ownership is "fine," but receiving the highest honor a Yankees player could achieve is something he really wants.

“Yeah, of course, it bothers me," he said. "It’s less about bother, but, of course, it would be nice to be recognized in one of the coolest places to be in Yankee history, but that’s not my decision.”

This will now drum up conversation about whether Rodriguez should have a spot in Monument Park, but until that day comes, he'll continue to tell it like it is about his former team, all while hoping their fortunes improve.

The Yankees finished fourth in the AL East in 2023 and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. They have reached three ALCS since Rodriguez's departure, losing all three to the Houston Astros.

“You have to change everything pretty much. Whatever they’ve been doing hasn’t worked,” Rodriguez said. “You can’t miss so often by so much, and I think that’s why the fan base has lost complete trust in the people making baseball decisions.

“I’m their biggest fan, and I’m hoping things turn around. It just seems whatever they’re doing, it’s not working.”