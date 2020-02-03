A-Rod loved Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show, shares hilarious dancing video

A-Rod was having the time of his life watching Jennifer Lopez on the field during halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. (Angela Weiss/AFP)
A-Rod was having the time of his life watching Jennifer Lopez on the field during halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. (Angela Weiss/AFP)

Alex Rodriguez is constantly hyping up Jennifer Lopez, and can frequently be seen dancing, filming and singing along whenever he sees her perform in person.

Sunday at Super Bowl LIV was no different.

Rodriguez was front and center down on the field at Hard Rock Stadium to watch his fiancée perform with Shakira during the halftime show, and seemed to love every minute of it.

Though Rodriguez wasn’t shown on the broadcast during the show, it didn’t stop fans from guessing how the former New York Yankees star was reacting to Lopez’s performance.

Many of them were spot on.

Naturally, people loved his reaction to his future wife’s show, too.

