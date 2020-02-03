A-Rod loved Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show, shares hilarious dancing video
Alex Rodriguez is constantly hyping up Jennifer Lopez, and can frequently be seen dancing, filming and singing along whenever he sees her perform in person.
Sunday at Super Bowl LIV was no different.
Rodriguez was front and center down on the field at Hard Rock Stadium to watch his fiancée perform with Shakira during the halftime show, and seemed to love every minute of it.
AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!
I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020
Though Rodriguez wasn’t shown on the broadcast during the show, it didn’t stop fans from guessing how the former New York Yankees star was reacting to Lopez’s performance.
Many of them were spot on.
**ARod in the crowd rn being the best Instagram husband** pic.twitter.com/qv6WeN4koT
— Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) February 3, 2020
ARod on the sidelines rn #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KCt3UyQ6E1
— etalk (@etalkCTV) February 3, 2020
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020
Live shot of A-Rod during the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/WMNgxcJShI
— Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 3, 2020
A-Rod in the crowd pic.twitter.com/pAvGWOHGuj
— Ty (@tankforpicks) February 3, 2020
Naturally, people loved his reaction to his future wife’s show, too.
A-Rod was living his best life cheering on JLo 💀pic.twitter.com/knv2M5KWtv
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 3, 2020
me 2 minutes after telling my friends I didn’t wanna go out pic.twitter.com/5e2ctL8hh4
— kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) February 3, 2020
Retirement A-Rod is unstoppable. https://t.co/ziVDxboz3F
— B. 🥌 (@knicks148) February 3, 2020
Alex Rodriguez is a dork in the best way possible. https://t.co/lvrHCXucXA
— Stace Force (@StaceGots) February 3, 2020
BF A-Rod > Baseball A-Rod https://t.co/0NrYEfcuBk
— ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) February 3, 2020
I need to get me a man that supports me the way Alex Rodriguez supports JLo https://t.co/9MbuHw8aoG
— Kim Corpuz✨ (@kim_corpuz) February 3, 2020
Alex Rodriguez, the real mvp. https://t.co/D8layzQdYV
— Tracy (@tracyann313) February 3, 2020
Necesito un Alex Rodríguez en mi vida... 🥰 https://t.co/6Ht7zWeXXH
— Naye Ceco (@itzelceco) February 3, 2020
