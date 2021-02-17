Alex Rodriguez looks back on Yankees trade: 'It completely changed my life'

Alex Rodriguez last game at Yankee Stadium

On this day in 2004, the Yankees and Texas Rangers were part of one of the biggest trades in baseball history.

After a potential deal to the Boston Red Sox was vetoed by the Players Association, the Rangers traded the reigning AL MVP and seven-time All-Star to the Bombers in exchange for Alfonso Soriano and player to be named later (Joaquin Arias), landing on of the game’s premier sluggers in Yankees pinstripes.

With Tuesday being the anniversary of the trade, Rodriguez took to Twitter to talk about a moment that he says “completely changed” his life.

“17 years ago today, I officially became a Yankee. It completely changed my life and was the greatest thing that happened to me professionally,” Rodriguez wrote. “I learned so much in this world-class organization, from the big boss, George Steinbrenner, managers Joe Torre & Joe Girardi, and all my many incredible teammates and coaches.

“Most importantly, I had the incredible honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world at Yankee Stadium. You brought the best out of me and I’ll cherish those memories forever, especially that championship season in ’09.

“Joe DiMaggio said it best: ‘I thank the Good Lord for making me a Yankee.’”

Rodriguez played 12 total seasons in New York, slashing .283/.378/.523 with 351 home runs, 1,096 RBI, adding seven more All-Star Game appearances and two more AL MVP Awards.

He also helped the Yankees capture their most recent World Series title, as the Bombers topped the Phillies in the 2009 Fall Classic.