Alex Rodríguez doesn't regret criticizing Yu Darvish: 'I'm going to call it as I see it'

The weirdest feud of the 2018 Major League Baseball season was re-ignited Sunday. With the ESPN crew in Chicago for Sunday Night Baseball, analyst Alex Rodríguez was forced to confront his criticism of Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish.

When asked, Rodríguez said he did not regret his critical comments of Darvish, saying he’s going to “call it as I see it” from the broadcast booth.

A-Rod wouldn’t change a thing about his Darvish criticism: "No, my job is to say it fairly and objectively. I have over 25 years in the game and I’m going to call it as I see it. We don’t always have to agree on everything." — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 12, 2018





What did Alex Rodríguez say about Yu Darvish?

During a July game, Rodríguez called out Darvish for being around the team while injured. Rodríguez said Darvish could lose respect in the clubhouse for not gutting it out on the mound, and added that players could get tired of seeing him get worked on by trainers.

What was the reaction to Alex Rodríguez’s comments about Yu Darvish?

Darvish’s agent had the harshest response to Rodríguez, calling him “classless” and “unprofessional.” He also pointed out that Darvish “wasn’t hiding out in Mesa at the spring-training complex or back home like A-Rod was when he was suspended.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was also unhappy, saying he completely disagreed with Rodríguez’s opinion.

Joe Maddon and Alex Rodríguez made up before Sunday’s game

Prior to Sunday’s game, Rodríguez and Maddon met and discussed the issue. While sources told The Athletic that the conversation got heated, both men expressed positive sentiments after speaking.

It’s unclear whether Rodríguez and Darvish met to clear the air. Darvish, however, didn’t seem all that concerned about Rodríguez’s criticism shortly after it happened.

Darvish was asked if he'll talk to A-Rod when he comes to town next weekend. He said if A-Rod texts him, he'll screenshot it, print it and frame it. We all laughed and as he walked away, Yu said, "I'm not joking." — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 4, 2018





If Darvish has any screenshots or pictures of A-Rod up in his locker over the next few days, we’ll have our answer.

