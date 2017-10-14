Alex Rodriguez calls himself a 'jackass' for turning to PEDs
Alex Rodriguez is exactly 14 months removed from playing in his final major league game. But it’s clear the former New York Yankees slugger will never be completely removed from the guilt of using PEDs late in his career.
Rodriguez, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, reportedly opened up about his PED use on an upcoming episode of “Undeniable with Joe Buck.” According to Christian Red of the New York Daily News, A-Rod labels himself a “jackass” in the interview for turning to PEDs in order to get back on the field in 2013. Here’s an excerpt from the report:
“Obviously it wasn’t (about) performance. I had six (actually seven) home runs (in 2013). I was awful, right? After having two hip surgeries, I just wanted to get back on the field and give the Yankees their money’s worth,” Rodriguez told Buck, according to the report”I just needed to do anything … It was my responsibility to the fan base, to management, to ownership to get out there and play. I was in too much pain. I couldn’t play. That doesn’t give you an excuse to break the rules.
“I remember sitting there at night, at four or five o’clock in the morning — I probably did this 100 times — and I would look up with tears and say, ‘How the f— did I get myself in this position?’ I’m the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand.”
The timeline lines up. Rodriguez had surgery to repair his hip prior to the 2013 season. But not everyone is buying that as the genesis of his PED use in New York. Nor are they accepting it as a reasonable excuse.
Only Rodriguez and those closest to him know his actual thought process. What we do know though is that A-Rod was hit with a 211-game suspension for his connection to the Biogenesis clinic later in 2013. That suspension was later reduced to 162 games, which accounted for the entire 2014 MLB season.
Rodriguez served his time and then returned to the Yankees in 2015, putting up better than expected numbers. In 151 games, he connected for 33 home runs while hitting a respectable .250. He was far less effective in 2016, slashing .200/.247/.351 with only nine homers. He was just four home runs shy of reaching 700 in his career when A-Rod was gently pushed out the door by the Yankees.
Despite speculation A-Rod would find his way back on the field in 2017 to chase 700, that was never realistic. His playing days are over, but his moments of self reflection are just getting started.
“There’s so many frustrating things when you look back at that. Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally you can sit on the couch and get fat. How stupid can you be? In the time of the whole Biogenesis, in my 23-year career, it was by far the worst year of my career. This thing cost me over $40 million, cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things.
Rodriguez won’t get much sympathy for any consequences he’s suffered as a result of his PED use. Especially after admitting to doping from 2001-03 while playing for the Texas Rangers.
And while he’s done a remarkable job repairing his reputation by bringing his charm and excellent analysis to Fox Sports’ broadcasts, chances are he’ll never get over the hump to garner the acceptance of the majority of baseball fans.
