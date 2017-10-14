Alex Rodriguez calls himself a 'jackass' for turning to PEDs

Alex Rodriguez is exactly 14 months removed from playing in his final major league game. But it’s clear the former New York Yankees slugger will never be completely removed from the guilt of using PEDs late in his career.

Rodriguez, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, reportedly opened up about his PED use on an upcoming episode of “Undeniable with Joe Buck.” According to Christian Red of the New York Daily News, A-Rod labels himself a “jackass” in the interview for turning to PEDs in order to get back on the field in 2013. Here’s an excerpt from the report:

“Obviously it wasn’t (about) performance. I had six (actually seven) home runs (in 2013). I was awful, right? After having two hip surgeries, I just wanted to get back on the field and give the Yankees their money’s worth,” Rodriguez told Buck, according to the report”I just needed to do anything … It was my responsibility to the fan base, to management, to ownership to get out there and play. I was in too much pain. I couldn’t play. That doesn’t give you an excuse to break the rules.

“I remember sitting there at night, at four or five o’clock in the morning — I probably did this 100 times — and I would look up with tears and say, ‘How the f— did I get myself in this position?’ I’m the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand.”

The timeline lines up. Rodriguez had surgery to repair his hip prior to the 2013 season. But not everyone is buying that as the genesis of his PED use in New York. Nor are they accepting it as a reasonable excuse.

Only Rodriguez and those closest to him know his actual thought process. What we do know though is that A-Rod was hit with a 211-game suspension for his connection to the Biogenesis clinic later in 2013. That suspension was later reduced to 162 games, which accounted for the entire 2014 MLB season.