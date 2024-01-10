Alex Robertson: On-loan Portsmouth midfielder ruled out for season

John Mousinho says Portsmouth's injury crisis is "tough to take" after losing Alex Robertson for the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder - who was on loan from Manchester City - suffered a serious hamstring injury in training.

It is another blow for Mousinho, with Regan Poole ruled out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Pompey boss said: "We seem to have been struck with a few significant injuries this year, which is very tough to take and difficult to work around."

Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent: "The tear on the hamstring is worse than we originally thought and it's unlikely we'll see him before the end of the season. He's back at Manchester City getting a second opinion but it's a real blow, for us and him.

"We always look at the reasons for what might have gone wrong. On Thursday he was fresh, he felt good, he'd had far fewer minutes over those 10 days [Christmas and new year] and four games than he'd previously had. It's a really unfortunate one."

Mousinho said the club were already looking to strengthen going forward during the transfer window, adding: "We'll adjust and see what we can do. We have to get on with it. We've got players that can cover in the area where he played his best football, but we were looking to strengthen higher up the pitch anyway.