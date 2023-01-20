Alex Pietrangelo with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2023
The Detroit Red Wings broke even on this trip and bred confidence into their second half with a 3-2 victory Thursday over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/19/2023
A pair of five-star commits from Texas got a visit from Florida's coach recently.
What does the Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful look to gain from attacking North America’s whitest sports league as ‘woke’?
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men's draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women's seeds into the last 16.- In the women's draw, world number one Swiatek and the Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were all emphatic winners.
Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk shared a funny moment in the 49ers' locker room reminiscing on a play from their win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Panthers have already interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen and Ejiro Evero, and plan to meet with several other this week.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Listening to basketball's legends talk about the game is a way to learn more about the sport, but sometimes they simply miss the mark. By Adam Hermann
Here is the latest Rangers buzz ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline...
Coco Gauff's bid to become the youngest Australian Open champion since 1997 gathered pace Friday with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera.The 18-year-old won 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a last-16 clash against the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
While Nelly and Jessica made the jump to golf, Sebastian “Sebi” Korda followed in his parents’ footsteps, becoming a professional tennis player.
Bronny James' recruitment has been kept under wraps, but there are four schools that could be likely landing spots, and a few that are out.
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion with his great rival Lionel Messi that demonstrated the financial firepower of the resource-rich Gulf.After Ronaldo led out the Riyadh Season Team, drawn from his new club Al Nassr and Saudi rivals Al Hilal, to flame-throwers and tickertape, Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was fed by the livewire Mbappe.
Patrice Bergeron provided yet another example of his extraordinary toughness during the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Islanders on Wednesday night.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid's initial reaction to news of the team playing in Germany in 2023 was classic.