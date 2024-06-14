Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 303 title rematch

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will rematch for the light heavyweight title on 17 days’ notice in the UFC 303 headliner after Conor McGregor suffered an injury that canceled his highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 preview

After scoring a first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill in April’s historic UFC 300 headliner, Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) keeps up his remarkable octagon activity with another quick turnaround. The former UFC middleweight champion will look to end any debate about the night he won the 205-pound belt at UFC 295 in November, because his second-round TKO of Prochazka was met with some claims of an early stoppage.

Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to prove the first result wasn’t proof of the superior fighter and become a two-time champion in the division. He enters the rematch on the same turnaround as Pereira, because he also competed at UFC 300 where he scored a second-round TKO of Aleksandar Rakic that led to a $300,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Pereira opening up as a slight -170 favorite over Prochazka, who’s a +142 underdog.

How to watch Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 at UFC 303

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie