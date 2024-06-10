Alex Pereira on Jamahal Hill’s late reaction to UFC 300 celebration: ‘Maybe he just woke up from the knockout’

Alex Pereira is confused why Jamahal Hill took this long to address his knockout loss at UFC 300.

Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) took umbrage with light heavyweight champion Pereira’s (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) celebration after he was knocked out by him in Round 1 of their title fight in April.

“Sweet Dreams” said he respected Pereira’s mentor Glover Teixeira after he battered him to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283, so he expected the same from Pereira. “Poatan” took a shot at Hill for reacting nearly two months later.

“To be honest, I don’t get why he’s doing this so late,” Pereira told Fox Sports Australia through an interpreter. “It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”

Pereira said, “You reap what you sow,” in response to Hill’s complaints. He explained that he didn’t like Hill’s approach in the lead-up to their fight.

“It’s kind of like you harvest what you seed,” Pereira said. “During Glover’s fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful – so he got what he put on.”

Pereira is targeting a rematch with Jiri Prochazka, whom he knocked out to claim the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 295. Meanwhile, Hill will look to rebound when he faces streaking contender Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie