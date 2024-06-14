Alex Pereira explains accepting UFC 303 main event on short notice

In the midst of the biggest star in MMA history withdrawing from his bout on a day that saw the UFC lose three major fights, Alex Pereira stood in the middle of the news cycle storm.

With Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler scrapped, Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) vs. Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) was announced as the new June 29 main event for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira acknowledged the risk associated with a short notice fight, but voiced faith in his abilities.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN!

“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”

Pereira, 36, is 3-0 at light heavyweight in the UFC. Following a divisional debut win over Jan Blachowicz, Pereira defeated Prochazka at UFC 295 by second-round TKO. He returned in April at UFC 300 and defeated Jamahal Hill by first-round TKO.

