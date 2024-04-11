Alex Pereira expects Jamahal Hill to be 100 percent healthy at UFC 300: ‘He knows who he’ll be fighting’

LAS VEGAS – A lot has been said about Jamahal Hill’s form entering UFC 300.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion will attempt to get the title back Saturday against champion Alex Pereira in the main event of the historic pay-per-view. This will be the first fight for Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) since he relinquished his title in July after he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Given the nature of the injury and the fairly quick recovery, some question if Hill be 100 percent come fight night, but Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) isn’t one of them.

“I’m not really thinking too much about his time off and injury,” Pereira said at the UFC 300 media day Wednesday. “I’d like to think that if he’s here, and he accepted the fight, it’s because he’s 100 percent. He knows what kind of responsibility this is, and he knows who he’ll be fighting. In my mind, he’s good, and I’m going to do my part.”

This fight marks Pereira’s first title defense at light heavyweight. He was previously middleweight champion, but lost the belt to Israel Adesanya in a rematch a year ago. The Brazilian is eager to log in a UFC title defense, but knows he’s got a tough task.

“That’s my job, and I tried to do it the best I could,” Pereira said reflecting on his title defense loss at middleweight. “I tried to defend the belt, but I lost. I’m not the first person this happens to. I’m changing my mentality, and I’m someone that’s very realistic. I know I can lose, but in my mind, I’m here to fight and win.”

