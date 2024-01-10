Alex Palou joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 Rolex 24

Alex Palou, 2021 and 2023 NTT IndyCar champion, will join Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2024 Rolex 24 Hours in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. The race takes place January 27-28, 2024 on Daytona International Speedway's infield road course.

Palou becomes the fourth member of the driving team, joining Sebastien Bourdais, six-time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon and Renger van der Zande as he competes in his second attempt at the twice-around-the-clock classic. Palou and this same team of drivers finished 14th overall in 2022.

"I'm very excited to return to Daytona after competing with the team in the DPi era in 2022," Palou said in a release. "I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the new Hybrid, and it will be a great way to start the year early with such a great team and with such great teammates.

“I've had the privilege of racing with Scott, Sebastien and Renger, and I'm sure with all the preparation and knowledge that the team has, we'll be able to fight for a win and maybe bring home some new watches at the end of January."

In the 2022 Rolex 24, Palou set the fastest lap in the field at 1 minute, 33.724 seconds, (136.742 m.p.h.).

