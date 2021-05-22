Alex Palou crashes heavily during second qualification attempt for the Indy 500

While making a second run to better his time in qualification for the 105th Indy 500, Alex Palou got loose in Turn 2 on his third lap and crashed heavily with two hours remaining in Day 1 of time trials.

His No. 10 NTT Data car sustained heavy damage. The team is still deciding whether they will need to roll out a backup, but said they will not attempt to get back on track Saturday.

Palou climbed from the car without assistance from the AMR IndyCar safety team.

“Just a bit frustrated,” Palou told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “Chip Ganassi Racing gave me the fastest car today and during the week. It was on me – pushing to try and be faster. I just lost the rear on entry. It was a big shame.

“Things happen. It’s what happens when you’re trying to go fast and put everything to the limit. It’s going to be a long night, but I’m going to be with them. We’re going to try and fix it for tomorrow and go back out. That’s what we do.”

Palou had the seventh fastest time on the speed chart with a speed of 231.145 mph when he went back on track. The team did not withdraw his first qualification.

Palou was attempting to catch teammate Scott Dixon as the fastest driver in qualification.

His gamble was paying dividends as he climbed to fourth on the chart on Lap 3. Palou got loose twice on that lap. He was loose in Turn 1, caught the car, and then finally lost control entering Lap 2.

With air temperatures rising, the driver kept the car from spinning completely on the slippery surface and slapped the wall with heavy side contact.

Palou is attempting to make his second Indy 500. Last year he qualified seventh before crashing out of the race on Lap 121. He finished 28th in that race.

