Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway

Points leader Alex Palou received a nine-position grid penalty for today's NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star because the sixth IndyCar driver to receive the penalty for a fifth engine change this season, joining Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino.

The nine-position grid penalties will be assessed after qualifying, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock after being postponed a day because of rain.

The race will begin on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Palou leads Dixon by 104 points with thee races remaining this season. The 2021 series champion can clinch the championship on the 1.25-mile oval but will need to outperform his record at WWTR. Palou, who hast yet to win on an oval in IndyCar, has a best finish of ninth last year at the track.

Josef Newgarden, the only other driver mathematically eligible to win the title, wiil try to become the first driver in IndyCar history to sweep a season with multiple ovals after winning at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice) this year.