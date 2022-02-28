Alex Ovechkin and Vladimir Putin: What we know about Capitals star's support of Russian president

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said his piece about his native Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, calling it a "hard situation" because he had friends in both countries. He said he hoped that the conflict would end soon and "there would be peace in the whole world."

The interest in what Ovechkin had to say was strong because he has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ovechkin's Instagram profile picture is of him with Putin.

The Capitals made Ovechkin available on Friday when the team was on the road. He is playing at home Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What we know about Ovechkin:

What have been his ties with Putin?

In 2017, Ovechkin started a social media movement called Putin Team during the Russian leader's re-election campaign. The Instagram post included a photo of him and Putin.

"Being part of this team makes me proud and it's similar to the feeling you get when you put on a Russian national team jersey, knowing that the whole country is rooting for you," he wrote in Russian.

"I'm confident that there's a lot of us who support Vladimir Putin," Ovechkin wrote in the post. "So let's come together and show everyone a strong and unified Russia!"

He later told reporters he wasn't trying to be political with the post.

"I just support my country, you know?" Ovechkin said. "That's where I'm from, my parents live there, all my friends. Like every human from different countries, they support their president."

Ovechkin received a wedding gift from Putin in 2016 and a telegram from the Russian leader was read at the reception.

What did Ovechkin say about Putin on Friday?

Asked if he supported Putin, Ovechkin said, "He’s my president but … I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete and how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon. It’s a hard situation right now for both sides. ... I'm not in control of the situation."

What else did Ovechkin say?

When reporters alluded to Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writing, "No war please," on a TV camera after winning a match in Dubai, Ovechkin said, "Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who’s in a war. Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world."

What was the reaction to his comments?

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek was harsh, calling Ovechkin an "alibist," a "liar" and a "chicken (expletive)." He called for the NHL to expel Russian players. A Washington Post column called Ovechkin's comments a "missed opportunity."

Have any other Russian-born NHL players spoken up?

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov posted "NO WAR" on his Instagram on Saturday.

What kind of reaction can Ovechkin expect on the ice?

Ovechkin is a fan favorite in Washington. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick has been the top goal scorer of his generation and led the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup title. He's a candidate for MVP and has Washington in playoff position with a 32-goal season. He needs four goals to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third on the all-time goal list.

