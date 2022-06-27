Alex Ovechkin scores goal, lays hit in pro soccer debut

Alex Ovechkin can score goals, no matter the sport. (Screen grab via @HockeyNewsHub/Twitter)

With most of the hockey world on summer vacation, Alex Ovechkin looks like he might just take his eyes off chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record to give Cristiano Ronaldo a run for his money.

At least, that’s what the buzz around the Washington Capitals legend was this weekend as he dominated a friendly match for FC Dynamo Moscow after signing a one-day contract with the Russian Super League club.

Ovechkin stole the show during a matchup against Amkal — a squad composed of Russian bloggers, per USA Today — as he picked up a goal and absolutely obliterated one of his poor opponents while moving the ball up the pitch.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL



Alexander Ovechkin scores in his debut with FC Dynamo Moscow. Of course he does. 🔥 #DynamoMoscow ⚽️ #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZjSR4xdz7k — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 25, 2022

Ovechkin looks hilariously big playing soccer. pic.twitter.com/sVOJLOI11k — Andrew Harbaugh 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@MandrewNFL) June 25, 2022

As it turns out, leaving Ovi wide open for a one-timer from the left flank is a bad idea, regardless of the sport.

Perhaps even better than the goal itself was the hilarious reaction from Hockey Twitter.

Ovechkin finished the game now hes doing side quests for bonus xp https://t.co/s5fvB2h6Q1 — Tony X (@soIoucity) June 26, 2022

Ovechkin scored twice in his first NHL game, got a hole in one the first time he ever went golfing and scored in his RSL soccer debut. Give him a baseball bat and I bet you he goes yard first at bat. Imagine Ovi playing tight end in football. Touchdowns everywhere — Brian Greenblatt (@brian_g_5) June 26, 2022

Donning the same No. 3 his father once wore with Dynamo, Ovechkin’s side won the game in a convincing 5-0 blowout, where he was named MVP as voted on by the fans.

Story continues

Ovechkin has a bit of a knack for jumping head-first into sports and dominating. The first time he ever went golfing way back in 2006, Ovechkin notched an impressive hole-in-one at the Capitals' preseason charity golf tournament. Check out the baby-faced Ovi, then heading into his sophomore season, in this epic throwback video.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin is coming off another unbelievable regular season with the Capitals. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with an outstanding 50 goals and 90 points, while finishing top 10 in Hart Trophy voting.

Ovechkin is up to 780 career tallies, just 21 behind Gordie Howe for second all-time, and 114 behind The Great One. The Moscow native has a legitimate chance at breaking the record if he can stay healthy.

More from Yahoo Sports