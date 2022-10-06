Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/05/2022
T.J. Oshie left the Capitals preseason game against the Red Wings after taking a hit along the boards and didnt return.
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL Dec. 12, about a month before Jameson Williams' injury
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship run. Can they repeat? USA TODAY Sports and For the Win staffers weigh in.
Cam York was among the Flyers' roster cuts Wednesday. The decision sure felt like a puzzling one. By Jordan Hall
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
All 12 playoff clubs, ranked from most to least dangerous.
Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings' player development department.
Tucker knows how to stay busy when he's not carrying a bag.
On some Spartan on Wolverine action, Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole on Wednesday
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month.
Green reportedly struck Poole after things got heated at Warriors practice.
Donte DiVincenzo envisioned a long tenure with the Sacramento Kings after getting traded there last season.
Wagner is not amused by the streaker's action, and showed no remorse for his actions.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set.
The Minnesota Twins took their chance and trolled Aaron Judge on Twitter after Luis Arrez claimed the American League batting title and denied his Triple Crown bid.
Draymond Green reportedly apologized after his incident with Jordan Poole.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.