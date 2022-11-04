Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/03/2022
Every NHL game is available on TV, radio and the web for the 2022-23 season. Rangers, Islanders, Devils stay put on MSG networks.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The Hall of Fame pitcher believes there is a key clue to Lance McCullers pitch tipping.
Can the Phillies rebound after getting no-hit by the Astros in Game 4? Follow live.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
With his team in desperate need of a victory in Game 4 of this World Series, Astros starter Cristian Javier bridged that gap in historic fashion.
It sounds like Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will be out of action for at least a week after he suffered a lower body injury in Tuesday's win over the Penguins.
Aaron Boone spoke publicly for the first time on his status as the New York Yankees' manager after the 2022 season.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.
The Yankees have a decision to make and, perhaps, the rest of baseball’s free market to compete against, if they want to retain Andrew Benintendi this winter.
Jeff Passan believes the stars might be aligning for the Giants in their potential pursuit of free agent slugger Aaron Judge.
Talking to Mets people about this all through the year, the team in Queens sees Aaron Judge as a Yankee, uniquely tailored to be an icon in their uniform, stadium and branding efforts.
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing [more]
In the NBA'sLast Two Minute Reportreleased Thursday, the league revealed that Tyler Herro traveled before knocking down his game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
The Bruins' official 2023 Winter Classic logo will bring back good memories for Boston sports fans.
Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team. Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s [more]
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.