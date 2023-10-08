Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10/07/2023
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10/07/2023
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.