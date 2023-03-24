Alex Ovechkin goal tracker: Chasing Wayne Gretzky, highlights, video

Alex Ovechkin goal tracker: Chasing Wayne Gretzky originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on a pace to be the greatest scorer in NHL history. What was once identified as a mere possibility for the talented Russian to break one of the most iconic records in all of sports, is now inching closer to a question of when not if.

Follow along as Ovechkin continues past his "Gr800 chase" and Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe to pass The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.

Early in the 2022-23 season, "The Great 8" scored his 800th career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. He did it with the typical Ovechkin pizzazz, recording a hattrick to move from No. 797 to a clean 800 goals. He became just the third player in NHL history to reach that feat.

Less than two weeks later, he tied Howe and passed Howe with two goals against the Montreal Canadiens. Now all that is left above him on the ladder is Gretzky at 894.

Ovechkin is the active leader in NHL goals, the next closest is long-time rival Sidney Crosby who is No. 31 all-time with 548 goals.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have in his career?

821

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have this season?

41

How many goals is Alex Ovechkin behind Wayne Gretzky?

73

NHL All-time goals list:

1. Wayne Gretzky - 894

2. Alex Ovechkin - 821

3. Gordie Howe - 801

4. Jaromir Jagr - 766

5. Brett Hull - 741

6. Marcel Dionne - 731

7. Phil Esposito - 717

8. Mike Gartner - 708

9. Mark Messier - 694

10. Steve Yzerman - 692

Alex Ovechkin goal tracker:

No. 821 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Mar. 23, 2023)

No. 820 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Mar. 21, 2023)

No. 819 vs. Minnesota Wild (Mar. 19, 2023)

No. 818 vs. Minnesota Wild (Mar. 19, 2023)

No. 817 vs. Buffalo Sabres (Mar. 15, 2023)

EIGHT

SEVENTEEN

No. 816 vs. Los Angeles Kings (Mar. 6, 2023)

No. 815 vs. San Jose Sharks (Mar. 4, 2023)

the over was a lock tonight, huh? ðŸ˜‚



No. 814 vs. San Jose Sharks (Mar. 4, 2023)

No. 813 vs. Buffalo Sabres (Feb. 26, 2023)

No. 812 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 26, 2023)

you can't leave this man unattended ðŸ¤·



No. 811 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 24, 2023)

No. 810 vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 14, 2023)

No. 809 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Jan. 5, 2023)

No. 808 vs. Buffalo Sabres (Jan. 3, 2023)

No. 807 vs. Buffalo Sabres (Jan. 3, 2023)

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT.



No. 806 vs. Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 31, 2022)

IT'S ANOTHER HAT TRICK FOR ALEX OVECHKIN ðŸ˜±



No. 805 vs. Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 31, 2022)

Just a little pinggggg and OVI HAS HIS SECOND ON THE NIGHT



No. 803 vs. Ottawa Senators (Dec. 29, 2022)

No. 802 vs. Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 23, 2022)