Who is Alex Orji? Jim Harbaugh says Alabama's Jalen Milroe 'polished' version of Michigan QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe represents a unique challenge for top-ranked Michigan in Monday's Rose Bowl Game.

The dual-threat signal-caller not only represents the most athletic quarterback the Wolverines have played all year, but also has improved as a passer throughout the season. Since throwing two interceptions in a Week 2 loss to Texas and getting benched against South Florida in Week 3, Milroe has been a driving force for the Crimson Tide's offens, throwing 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions while adding 12 rushing scores.

But Michigan has its own version of Milroe, one the Wolverines have used prepare their defense for the task of containing the Crimson Tide signal-caller. That would be 6-foot-3, 236-pound Alex Orji, whom Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh compared directly to Milroe during media availability at Disneyland on Wednesday.

REQUIRED READING: Why Alabama's Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe form unfamiliar test for Michigan football | Toppmeyer

“He’s like a real polished Alex Orji,” Harbaugh said of Milroe (via 247Sports). “The athletic skillset, the playmaking ability, just the ability to extend plays — make plays — is really … the volume of the work and how it’s progressed is really impressive."

This shouldn't be the first time Alabama fans have heard Orji's name. In mid-December, reports emerged that Michigan was using Orji to simulate Milroe in practice in preparation for the Rose Bowl. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Orji had "done a great job" in his role, whereas tight end Colston Loveland was a more effusive in his praise, saying he had done a "damn good job."

With that, here's all you need to know of Orji, the Wolverines' approximation of Milroe, ahead of the Rose Bowl:

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: Alabama's CFP challenge vs Michigan's top defensive players in Rose Bowl

Alex Orji 247 ranking

Orji, like Milroe, is a Texas product, signing with Michigan out of Sachse (Texas) High School in the 2022 recruiting class. Rated a three-star prospect, Orji was deemed the No. 493 player in his class, the No. 30 quarterback and the No. 69 player in the state of Texas per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

As a junior and senior in high school, Orji completed 226 of 436 passes (51.8%) for 3,467 yards and 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,113 yards and 39 more scores.

Milroe signed to Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. He was a four-star recruit and was considered the No. 82 prospect in his class per 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 13 quarterback and No. 14 player from Texas in 2021. Over his last two seasons at Tompkins, Milroe threw for 3,825 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also rushed 559 yards and 11 touchdowns.

MAILBAG: Alabama fans ask about Michigan QB McCarthy, validity of UA's CFP berth | Goodbread

Jim Harbaugh comments on Jalen Milroe, Alex Orji

Harbaugh was complimentary of both Milroe and Orji when speaking to media on Wednesday. The Michigan coach said Milroe was a look at what Orji could be with refinement:

“We’ve seen it before our eyes right now with Alex Orji. And it scares me a little bit that Jalen Milroe would be as athletic as Alex Orji, because Alex is like the most scariest, athletic guy on our whole team. So, okay, that’s a little scary.”

Harbaugh added that Orji has already shown he can command the offense in practices at Michigan:

“Alex has grown and grown right before our eyes. He’s always been a confident person; smart, has his wits about him. But just, you can see it grow and grow," Harbaugh said. "He’ll come up to you, start a conversation, stick the hand out, ‘How ya doin’ coach?’ Before our eyes, we’ve seen him come from a really good place, to where he’s at now. So yeah, excited to turn Alex loose. I think he’ll be right in the battle next year for sure, depending on what JJ (McCarthy) does. It’s fun to think about.

“There’s some Monday scrimmages he’s just dominating. The Monday young-guy scrimmage, there’s some plays he’s made … he’s gotta start making a highlight tape.”

Alex Orji stats at Michigan

Orji has played in seven games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, per his Michigan player bio. Here are his cumulative passing and rushing stats from those games:

Passing: 1 of 1 passing for 5 yards

Rushing: 17 rushes for 106 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns

Even though he has limited stats, 247Sports — citing Michigan's strength and conditioning program — reports Orji tested as among the Wolverines' most athletic players. That includes a 41-inch vertical leap, 10-6 broad jump, 4.97-second shuttle run and 6.65 three-cone drill.

It remains to be seen how well Michigan's defense will be acclimated to Milroe after defending against Orji in bowl prep ahead of Monday's CFP semifinal.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jalen Milroe vs. Alex Orji: Michigan player compared to Alabama QB