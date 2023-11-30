Alex Newhook with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Alex Newhook (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/29/2023
Alex Newhook (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/29/2023
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
CJ McCollum has been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
With the G League Ignite off to its worst start in franchise history since the team formed in 2020, starting this season 0-7, the annual questions are starting to arise about what is the best path for an NBA Draft prospect: pros or college.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Donald will be the first repeat European captain since Bernard Gallacher led three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!