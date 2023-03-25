Alex Nedeljkovic with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers

AFP

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler won three of the last four holes Saturday to reach the WGC Match Play Championship quarter-finals while Rory McIlroy outdueled Australian Lucas Herbert.Reigning Masters champion Scheffler, who won the Players Championship earlier this month, made a late rally to oust US compatriot J.T. Poston 1 up at Austin Country Club in Texas, where the last eight were set to play Saturday afternoon.