Alex Nedeljkovic with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

American City Business Journals

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) debuted its new $100 million maintenance hangar at Denver International Airport on Thursday enabling the airline to continue to grow its presence at the airport which is its largest hub. The hangar means that maintenance can be done indoors — something critical in a state like Colorado that is prone to snowstorms and freezing temperatures. The hangar includes offices, a training area, warehouse space and maintenance shop and serves as the home for more than 100 Southwest technical operations employees.