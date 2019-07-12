Alex Morgan's Orange Suit Isn't Even the Brightest Part of Her Outfit - It's Those Metallic Heels!

Alex Morgan has worn a whole lot of red, white, and blue this Summer, but the cocaptain of the US Women's National Soccer Team is switching things up and goin' orange. Fresh off of the team's impressive World Cup win, she and teammate Megan Rapinoe stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Alex entered the studio in a deep-cut orange pantsuit. The sexy, sleeveless blazer and high-rise pants looked fabulous paired with Alex's metallic silver heels.

It's been a busy week for Alex and the inspiring USWNT. The celebrations began the moment they boarded the plane home from France, and they're showing no signs of slowing down. After the Champagne-filled victory parade in New York City, the team went to Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPY Awards, where they left with even more trophies! The team won the ESPY for best team, and Alex took home the award for best female athlete, where she joked that it was "the second-best trophy" she won all week.

The stunning orange suit paired with round sunglasses and a scrunchie made for the perfect outfit for Alex before the late-night show. During the interview, she wore a two-piece Versace ensemble, but it's the colorful suit and the metallic heels we can't stop staring at. Check out photos of the superstar's chic Summer outfit ahead.

