Alex Morgan: Why are people angry at me sipping tea when men can grab their genitals in celebration

Alex Morgan has been accused of being disrespectful towards the England team with her celebration

Alex Morgan has expressed her anger over the criticism of her “sipping a cup of tea” goal celebration against England by pointing out that male footballer can grab their genitals and get away with it when they score goals in big games.

Morgan was accused of “disrespecting” England when she made the tea-sipping gesture after putting the USA 2-1 ahead in their World Cup semi-final, but has denied it was meant to offend her opponents.

Instead, Morgan claimed it was meant as a tribute to her favourite English actress, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, who made the tea-sipping routine a social media trademark when discussing the hit television series.

And Morgan, who is the tournament’s joint leading goalscorer, alongside England’s Ellen White with six goals, feels the scandal is an insulting example of double standards.

Asked about the celebration and the reaction to it in, Morgan replied: “There are two things: my celebration was actually ‘that’s the tea’, which is telling a story, it was spreading the news. Sophie Turner does it quite often and she is one of my favourite actresses so it wasn’t to hit England in any way.

“Secondly, I feel that there is some sort of double standard in that females in sport feel like we have to be humble in our successes, to not celebrate too much, that we have to do something, but it always had to be in a limited fashion.

Alex Morgan is the tournament's joint leading goalscorer

“You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is and when I sip a cup of tea, I’m a little taken aback by the reaction. You have to laugh when you see all the criticism, so I’m a little disappointed in that.”

The 30-year-old also chastised her former club team-mate, England international Leanne Sanderson, who had publicly accused her of disrespecting England’s players on Tuesday night.

“We were teammates at Orlando Pride,” she added. “I played with Leanne [Sanderson]... I have respect for all the team-mates I’ve played with. It’s a bit disappointing to see that [as well].”

The USA will be strong favourites to beat Holland on Sunday, but Morgan is wary of the European champions as she prepares to play in her third successive World Cup final.

“We haven’t played the Dutch in quite a while, but I’ve been watching them throughout this tournament,” she said. “Obviously, they are Euro champions and they are a quality team.

“We have that mentality and that fitness to recover and go and again every three days in this tournament. The emotion, the team effort and the depth of our team is pretty special.

“The Dutch have a team that is pretty young, but also pretty experienced and the fact those young players have played in the Euros and club championships, it’s a team that is worthy making it to the final and it’s admirable the way they play. It will be a quality match, they want to move the ball around, they want to play football.”

Morgan, though, would not be drawn into a discussion about whether the team would accept an invitation to meet President Trump at the White House when they return to the States.

“I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday’s game,” added this World Cup's most fouled player. “I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about visits to the White House and Trump… but first we have to do the business.”