Alex Morgan Twerks After Women's World Cup Victory

Alex Morgan kicked off the celebration for Team USA after they secured the 4th Women's World Cup title in history.

The 30-year-old soccer star threw down an impressive twerk, and victoriously gyrated while her teammates chanted and screamed.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Lyon, France, became one of the main topics of conversation as the U.S. women dominated their way through the tournament.

In the end, they edged out Netherlands in a 2-0 victory with second half goals scored by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Rapinoe was equally as excited back in the locker room, and was showered with confetti and champagne.

Rapinoe and Morgan also had a separate accomplishment to celebrate, as Rapinoe won the Golden Boot for being the tournament's top scorer, and Morgan took home the Silver Boot.

34-year-old Rapinoe publicly feuded with President Donald Trump during the tournament, but after the win he sent out a message of congratulations.

"Congratulations to the U.S. Women's Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!" Trump tweeted. He added, "Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!"

Former President Barack Obama also sent out a message, writing, "Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that's always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team."

Back in January, Rapinoe was quoted as saying, "I'm not going to the f-----g White House" if the US wins the Women's World Cup.

When it appeared Team USA may go all the way, Rapinoe told reporters, "I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House -- with the exception of the expletive."

Alex Morgan has also announced she would be opting out of a White House visit.

After seeing her celebration video ... President Trump will definitely be upset.