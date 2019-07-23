Alex Morgan spills the tea on Trump, celebrations and the difference between 2015 and 2019





Two-time World Cup champion Alex Morgan knew there was something special about the 2019 U.S. women's national soccer team – its voice.

The 2019 roster, which was without Abby Wambach and Hope Solo but gained names like Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn, quickly delivered record TV ratings. Their comments and actions off the field, however, were what sent them to an unprecedented level of fame.

The players of the USWNT this year were targets of criticism from fans and analysts for running up scores and celebrating goals. United States President Donald Trump even weighed in, sparking a feud with Morgan's co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, mid-tournament over her comments regarding the traditional White House championship visit and her protests during the national anthem.





That deluge of backlash would be difficult for anyone to weather, but Morgan believes that growth between the 2015 World Cup and this year's iteration helped to prepare the 2019 team.

"In 2015, we realized that we had the microphone but we were still new at learning how to use it," she told AOL.com on behalf of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "I think we grew into that in the last four years."

The players' fight for equal pay, which included a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, was among the events that helped the USWNT find their voice.

The onslaught of insults from the president only strengthened the team's bond, according to Morgan.

"Obviously, there's a lot of things that our team stands for, that we are, that we embody, that President Trump has clearly not been supportive of," she explained. "It's always easier to be brave and courageous and speak up when you're surrounded by people who lift you up and empower you, and that's what this team does."

Despite the president's negative sentiments and the backlash towards what Morgan called "authentic" celebrations, the superstar striker still believes the USWNT's big win had a positive influence on the country – and the world.

"I'm hopeful that this country felt uplifted and felt like we were able to have not only success on the highest stage of soccer but be able to show women everywhere that we're doing as much as we can to give opportunities, to give inspiration and to encourage girls and women to stand up for themselves," she said.

