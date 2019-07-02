Alex Morgan sipped tea after scoring a goal against England and Twitter lost its mind

Alex Morgan sipped some tea Tuesday. (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s soccer team knows how to get Twitter fired up. Megan Rapinoe’s two-goal game against France had fans trying to make her the next big meme. In Tuesday’s game against England, it was Alex Morgan’s turn.

After scoring a goal to put the U.S. team up 2-1, Morgan decided to celebrate by sipping some tea.

It looked a little like this.

Who did it better 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RX43mwz55W — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) July 2, 2019

Not surprisingly, that celebration was divisive. Turns out, people rooting for the United States were on board.

Here for Alex Morgan’s sipping tea celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/vUOhJolHJ4 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 2, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX MORGAN YOU'RE THIRTY YEARS OLD NOW AND YOU HAVE EARNED THE RIGHT TO PETTY GOAL CELEBRATIONS LIKE DRINKING TEA BECAUSE YOU'RE PLAYING ENGLAND — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan trolling the Brits...drinking tea with her pinky up....GOAT. <3 pic.twitter.com/NmCniF3hrD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 2, 2019

Some were actually upset about it.

Come on @Lionesses - make these cocky yanks choke on it. pic.twitter.com/lOybEhNRGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Others decided to have fun with it.

The British after Alex Morgan made that cuppa tea gesture #ENGUSA #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/55RNzulN2L — Twins That Travel 👯 (@TwinsThatTravel) July 2, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: @alexmorgan13 is now the Queen of England after sipping tea as a celebration.

pic.twitter.com/ITN25Exj2A — 929ESPN (@929espn) July 2, 2019

y’all only have one queen and we put eleven on the field at a time, shame about that — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) July 2, 2019

Thanks to Morgan, and a clutch save by Alyssa Naeher, the U.S. went on to win the game 2-1.

With the win, the U.S. women’s team advances to the final. They’ll take on the winner of Netherlands vs. Sweden, where they’ll hopefully get to show off at least one more epic goal celebration.

