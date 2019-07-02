Alex Morgan sipped tea after scoring a goal against England and Twitter lost its mind

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
Alex Morgan sipped some tea Tuesday. (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
The U.S. women’s soccer team knows how to get Twitter fired up. Megan Rapinoe’s two-goal game against France had fans trying to make her the next big meme. In Tuesday’s game against England, it was Alex Morgan’s turn.

After scoring a goal to put the U.S. team up 2-1, Morgan decided to celebrate by sipping some tea.

It looked a little like this.

Not surprisingly, that celebration was divisive. Turns out, people rooting for the United States were on board.

Some were actually upset about it.

Others decided to have fun with it.

Thanks to Morgan, and a clutch save by Alyssa Naeher, the U.S. went on to win the game 2-1.

With the win, the U.S. women’s team advances to the final. They’ll take on the winner of Netherlands vs. Sweden, where they’ll hopefully get to show off at least one more epic goal celebration.

