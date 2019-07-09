'Photoshop Battle' Kicks Off Over Alex Morgan's World Cup Trophy Pose

Lee Moran
HuffPost

Reddit users had a field day with the way in which U.S. women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan posed with the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old helped the national team to a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, and then appeared to mimic her semifinals tea-sipping goal-scoring celebration against England with the trophy:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Redditor RadagastWiz shared the snap to the website’s “PhotoshopBattles” thread, and it soon took on a life of its own. Even presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton make appearances:

The Kiss

rockout

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

Bugle

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

fnv

Related...

Soccer Fan Tries To Hit Female Referee With His Penis

Megan Rapinoe's World Cup Goal Celebration Is Now A Donald Trump-Trolling Meme

U.S. Soccer Star Ali Krieger: 'I Refuse To Respect' Donald Trump

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back