'Photoshop Battle' Kicks Off Over Alex Morgan's World Cup Trophy Pose

Reddit users had a field day with the way in which U.S. women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan posed with the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old helped the national team to a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, and then appeared to mimic her semifinals tea-sipping goal-scoring celebration against England with the trophy:

Redditor RadagastWiz shared the snap to the website’s “PhotoshopBattles” thread, and it soon took on a life of its own. Even presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton make appearances:

