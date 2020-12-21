Alex Morgan leaves Tottenham after short spell in Women's Super League - Getty Images

United States striker Alex Morgan has left Tottenham Hotspur, bringing her short-term spell in the Women's Super League to an end.

The 31-year-old, a winner of two World Cups and an Olympic champion in 2012, signed for Tottenham in September on an unspecified-length deal. Her arrival was one of the highest-profile transfer moves in WSL history.

The London club confirmed on Monday that Morgan would return to the United States and will not feature in the second half of the WSL campaign, with the English top-flight taking a winter break between 20 December and 9 January.

Gradually returning back to full fitness after giving birth to her daughter on 7 May, Morgan was slowly eased into the Spurs side and therefore made just five appearances in England.

She scored twice, once in each of her two final games for Tottenham, with both goals coming from the penalty spot. Sunday's trip to Chelsea, which could have been her last game for Tottenham, was postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests at Chelsea.

Tottenham had not specified precisely how long she would stay with them this term, with her central contract understood to be held with the US national team rather than a team, but earlier this year, her American club, Orlando Pride, retained her rights for her to play in America's NWSL.

“We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year," said Tottenham's head of women's football, Heather Cowan.

“It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

“We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”

Morgan, who has scored an astonishing 107 times in 170 senior international appearances, added: “I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.

“From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love."

Morgan was one of five of the USA's 2019 World Cup winners to join an English side in 2020, along with Manchester United duo Tobin Heath and Christen Press and Manchester City's Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.