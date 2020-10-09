Alex Morgan having an impact at Tottenham already – Wendy Martin

Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan has already made a big impact at Tottenham Women despite not yet playing a game, according to former Spurs midfielder Wendy Martin.

Morgan’s shock transfer to the Women’s Super League club on September 12 created big headlines in England and across the Atlantic.

When the 31-year-old was starring at the 2019 World Cup with the United States, Spurs were gearing up for a first season in the top flight in which they eventually finished seventh.

Still relative WSL novices, they have secured the services of one of the game’s leading figures and their former player says Morgan, who has 9.2million Instagram followers compared to Tottenham men’s 8.8million, has made a mark.

Martin told the PA news agency: “Alex has more followers on social media than the actual men’s club, so that level of interest and sheer volume of people following her progress is great to give Spurs more exposure.

“It is great for the women’s game, the WSL and for Spurs. In addition to that, even in training her experience and composure, so many of her qualities, will be translated into the rest of the team.

“You have young players there, like Rianna Dean a young striker, and she will learn a lot just to train alongside someone like Alex.”

After spending eight seasons with Tottenham, Martin retired at the end of the 2018-19 campaign having played a major role in their promotion to the top flight.

During her time under long-serving co-bosses Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the 38-year-old won numerous trophies and still keeps in touch with the squad, but did not initially believe Morgan had joined the Lilywhites.

“I wasn’t sure to start off with whether it was fake news because there is so much fake news out there,” Martin said.

“But I am still in a WhatsApp chat with a few of the Spurs girls and all of a sudden that started pinging and when I looked they were like ‘OMG, Alex Morgan’ so I wish I was still there!

“It would have been amazing to play alongside a player of her ability. It is great for the club and shows what Karen and Juan have created. They have created a club that is highly renowned by one of the best female players in the world.”

When Morgan, who has scored 107 goals for the United States, made her international bow in 2010, Tottenham were in a regional division. A decade later both are eager to show what they can do in the WSL.

