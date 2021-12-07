Alex Mirabal likely among Oregon coaches to join Mario Cristobal in Miami

When a head coach leaves, he usually takes a few of the assistant coaches that worked under him at his last stop. That is no exception with Mario Cristobal, who informed the Oregon Ducks that he would be taking the Miami Hurricanes head coaching job on Monday.

If you were to take a guess at which assistant coach would be the most likely to follow him to South Beach, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal would certainly be the top candidate. Now according to The Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson, that likely is coming true, with reports that Mirabal is expected to join Cristobal’s staff at The U.

Oregon OL coach Alex Mirabal is expected to join Cristobal at UM. Canes OL coach Garin Justice is such a class act that he called Mirabal&set up Zoom sessions with Mirabal and UM o-linemen.Those sessions have begun. Rest of staff TBD. Outgoing staff (not Manny, Lashlee)coach bowl — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 7, 2021

Mirabal and Cristobal have worked together for a long time, and Mirabal is up for the Broyles Award, given out to the top assistant coach each season. It’s no surprise to see him go to Miami where they need to rebuild their offensive line and put it in front of an offense that has some talented pieces, including QB Tyler Van Dyke.

Mirabal said on Monday that he will likely stick around to coach in Oregon’s bowl game, and then make a decision on his future after that. We will see if that still holds true, but it seems we know more about his future now.

List