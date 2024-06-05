Alex Milazzo posts special letter he received from neighbor’s daughter

Alex Milazzo has been a warrior for LSU baseball during his entire career. He has served as a catcher for LSU for five years and has appeared in 183 total games. This season, he appeared in 50 games and caught three out of the four regional games that the Tigers played in.

Unfortunately, the final game did not go the way any of us wanted it to as the season ended with a 4-3 loss to North Carolina to send the Tar Heels to the super regionals. When Milazzo finally got back home from the long road trip, he received a letter from the daughter of his neighbor.

Just got home and my neighbors daughter hands me this… This is what makes playing for @LSUbaseball so special!!! pic.twitter.com/TN54F73h3n — Alex Milazzo (@Milazzo__7) June 4, 2024

Some things are bigger than baseball. There are still people in the players’ lives who look up to them as heroes and cheer for them no matter what. This girl has watched Alex for the past two years and enjoyed every step of the journey. What a letter to receive.

