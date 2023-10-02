Alex Melton out as Franklin football coach, Donnie Webb will coach rest of season

Alex Melton is out as the Franklin football coach, according to Williamson County Schools athletic director Darrin Joines.

Former Franklin coach Donnie Webb, who has been on staff as an assistant, will coach the remainder of the season.

Franklin has gone 1-26 since Melton was hired in 2021. The Admirals (0-7) haven't won a game the past two seasons and lost their 21s consecutive after last week's 31-17 loss to Brentwood.

Melton was hired as Webb's replacement in February 2021. Melton had been a successful defensive coordinator during Summit's 2020 Class 5A state championship run and 2021 Class 6A state runner-up finish.

Webb went 59-43 in nine seasons at Franklin, taking the Admirals to the state playoffs in seven of those years. Franklin

The Admirals reached the 6A quarterfinals twice, including 2016 before losing to eventual state champion Whitehaven 35-14.

Franklin was the Class 5A state runner-up in 2004 and 2008.

