Alex McPherson, nations top kicker, signs with Auburn

Auburn has landed their kicker of the future

The Carlson Era at Auburn may have come to a close but in Alex McPherson, Auburn has added a worthy successor.

McPherson is the nation’s top kicker in the 247Sports Composite ranking and a record holder in Alabama. He nailed a 61-yard field goal in Fort Payne’s 32-7 victory over North Jackson, setting the record for longest made field goal in Alabama high school history from snap and hold.

With the expected departure of Anders Carlson, McPerson will have a chance to become the starting kicker next season and will be a player to watch once he gets on campus this summer.