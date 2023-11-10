Alex McPherson named Lou Groza Award semifinalist

In his first year as Auburn’s starting kicker, Alex McPherson has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday.

McPherson is a perfect nine for nine on field goal attempts this season and has also made all 29 of his extra points, both are tied for the top rank in the country.

The three finalists will be selected by more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers. They will be announced on Nov. 28 with a winner announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, Dec. 8.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire