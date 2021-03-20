Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough may have gotten one too many questions about whether his team will be trading Russell Wilson.

According to TMZ.com, the Seattle backup is under investigation for punching a man in the face at a Tampa bar on St. Patrick’s Day.

The alleged victim, 24-year-old Anthony Albino, claims that McGough attacked in connection with a dispute regarding McGough’s girlfriend.

Albino told TMZ.com that he intends to press charges. Per the report, the matter is under investigation. Police hope to speak to McGough soon.

McGough, a seventh-round pick in 2018, is one of four quarterbacks on the Seattle offseason roster.

Alex McGough is under investigation for alleged bar attack originally appeared on Pro Football Talk