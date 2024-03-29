Alex Matthews interview: Rugby’s my distraction from Dad’s cancer diagnosis

Alex Matthews ploughed on through England's triumphant WXV campaign despite the dreadful news about her father's illness - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It is halfway through our conversation when Alex Matthews’ voice, usually so firm and vibrant, unexpectedly begins to crack. Her excitement at starting at No 8 for England this weekend quickly dissipates, as she reflects on how difficult the past few months have been.

While on international duty on the other side of the world in New Zealand last autumn at WXV, the new global competition that the Red Roses won, Matthews was forced to digest harrowing news: her dad, Dave, had been diagnosed with cancer. It was an impromptu phone call hours after England’s opening match against Canada that turned her world upside down.

“I got a call from our team manager, Harriet, saying my dad had been rushed into hospital,” says Matthews, teary-eyed at the memory. “He had prostate cancer 10 years ago, got the all clear, but it’s come back in his spine, lymph nodes and ribs. He was in so much pain that he was blue-lighted into London, the tumour had been compressing on his nerve. We didn’t know how he’d wake up.”

Fortunately for Matthews, her sister, Fran, who won 26 caps for England and now lives in Australia, was in New Zealand watching the tournament. “I broke the news to her,” says Matthews. “It was nice that we had each other because if she was on the other side of the world finding out that news, she’d be in a big hole. The staff were great, they offered for Fran to stay in the hotel or me to stay in hers.”

Alex Matthews powers through Canada's defence - BLAKE ARMSTRONG/AFP via Getty Images

Matthews, who started all three of England’s WXV matches at No 8, stayed with the squad. In a testament to her resilience, she was still processing the news of her dad’s diagnosis when she starred in England’s stunning victory over world champions New Zealand, as the Red Roses exacted revenge – of sorts – for their World Cup final defeat the previous year.

After the match, the cameras panned to Matthews, who can be seen sobbing on Sarah Hunter’s shoulder.

“People thought we were happy because we’d just beaten New Zealand,” says Matthews, a wry smile spreading across her face. “But I didn’t even care about that.

“It’s such an intense environment, the only time I had by myself to show emotion was in the shower. All that time in the week, you don’t actually spend any alone time. You’re in with a roomie, you’re on a bus, you’re at team meals. To try and process it was hard.

“It’s the side of sport people forget. We’re still humans with lives. People just see us as sportspeople but you’ve got a whole other life to manage when you’re in this bubble and still try to be your best.”

While her father’s future remains uncertain – he is currently undergoing a course of chemotherapy – rugby has been Matthews’ one constant. The flanker has already popped in to check on her father the morning of our interview (the Matthews’ family home is a stone’s throw away from England’s Pennyhill Park training base). The Gloucester-Hartpury forward has also made tweaks to her usual routine. “I’ll finish training on a Tuesday night, drive home and spend all day at home on Wednesday just to have more time with my family,” she says. “Rugby’s my distraction. It’s my job and I love it. When I’m here, I’m not thinking about the rest of life.”

It is why she has thrown herself into the Red Roses’ Six Nations campaign. The 30-year-old was not satisfied with her 15-minute cameo off the bench in the Red Roses’ rout of Italy last week – “I came off the pitch with so much energy to burn,” she says – which explains her elation at starting against Wales at Ashton Gate on Saturday. Her father and biggest fan, Dave, will be watching from the sofa. “I’d love for him to come to the Twickenham game when we play Ireland [ April 20] but I think he’s too uncomfortable at the moment,” says Matthews. “We’ll see.”

Having spent most of her career at blindside flanker, Matthews has blossomed into an all-action No 8 who is now at the peak of her powers. Since the beginning of 2020, she has hit more attacking rucks per match than any other Test player. It is her versatility and longevity, however, that set her apart.

As one of the last remaining Red Roses to straddle the amateur and professional eras, there are few people better placed to comment on the shift the English women’s game has undergone in such a short space of time. So what is the biggest change she has experienced over the course of winning 63 caps to date?

“I think it’s being valued, being heard and seen,” she says, pensively. “Having the support from the RFU and further investment. It enables us to do it and our job. I think the league’s been huge for that too. There’s no easy game in the league; the outcomes might not show that but it’s hard work. I think that’s actually the biggest improvement, because we get challenged in a way that’s similar to being challenged against France or New Zealand.”

Her family might be facing their biggest challenge yet, but Matthews is doing them proud on the pitch.