How Alex Mack's 49ers contract is broken down across three seasons

How Mack's 49ers contract breaks down across three seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers signed veteran center Alex Mack this week to a three-year, $14.85 million deal.

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the breakdown of the contract is as follows:

$3.675 million signing bonus

$1.425 million base salary for 2021

$400,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2021 (that equates to roughly $25,000 for each game he suits up)

A total of $5.5 million in 2022 and $3.85 million in 2023

Breer also noted there is nothing fully guaranteed beyond 2021 for Mack.

It turned out to be the perfect match for both Mack and the 49ers as San Francisco looked to upgrade at center

There’s also history there with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Mack told NBC Sports Bay Area back in February it would be "enticing" for a reunion.

Shanahan was Mack's offensive coordinator when they both were with the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons, so he’s familiar with the intense system Shanahan runs. Mack also played college ball at nearby Cal, so that adds to the familiarity.

The six-time Pro Bowl pick, who has started in all 179 games in his career, should be a perfect addition for the 49ers' strong offensive line, and his leadership looks to be a strong asset in the locker room as well.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast