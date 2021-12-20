Alex Mack uses perfect movie quote for Brandon Aiyuk redemption

Mack uses perfect movie quote after Aiyuk's redemption originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's a simple rule in society we should all be following: Whenever you can use a "Dumb and Dumber" quote, you do it.

Alex Mack followed the rule to perfection after the 49ers' 31-13 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, finding the perfect quote for receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The second-year pro pulled the ultimate no-no as a receiver with a false start in the second quarter and the score tied at three. On the next play, though, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Aiyuk for a huge 36-yard slant. That's how to make up for a mistake.

Or as Harry Dunne would say, that's how you totally redeem yourself.

"I know you'll appreciate this," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "After the play, Alex Mack goes, 'And totally redeems himself!' I enjoyed that."

#49ers Kyle Juszczyk shared Alex Mack's Dumb and Dumber tribute that occurred after Brandon Aiyuk's false start penalty and subsequent completion that turned into a 36 yard gain

The catch and run was Aiyuk's only reception of the day, but it was a big one. Later in the drive, the 49ers scored their first touchdown of the day to take an early lead against the Falcons.

Aiyuk has continued to be a bigger part of the offense as the season has gone on, and now has 42 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns this season.

