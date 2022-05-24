Alex Mack skips 49ers OTAs as status for 2022 NFL season remains unclear

Still no word on Mack as 49ers vet skips OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Center Alex Mack, an NFL All-Decade selection for the 2010s, does not need the voluntary portion of the 49ers’ offseason program to get prepared for the upcoming season.

But Mack, 36, has yet to indicate publicly whether he intends to return for his 14th year in the NFL.

Mack did not attend the first day of the 49ers’ voluntary organized team activities on Monday, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. He also has a very good reason for staying away after getting married this offseason.

Mack’s status is a subject general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have been asked about multiple times this offseason.

“We both have an idea which way he’s leaning, but that’s really not us to [announce] that,” Shanahan said on April 30. “It’s kind of up to Alex.”

Mack started all 20 games for the 49ers last season in his first season with the team. If he returns, he will have a new left guard lining up next to him. Laken Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets as a free agent, and second-year player Aaron Banks is expected to take over.

Also, the 49ers appear to be in the process of transitioning to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance will take all of the 49ers’ first-team practice snaps this offseason. Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 90-man roster but is still more than a month away from being cleared following shoulder surgery on March 8.

Jake Brendel was the 49ers’ backup center last season and is likely to see considerable time with the first-team offense in Mack's absence.

If Mack does not return, the 49ers have the option of moving Daniel Brunskill to center, where he started every game during the second half of the 2020 season.

The entire offseason program is voluntary until the team holds its mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast