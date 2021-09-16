Alex Mack says facing Aaron Donald was 'not attractive' in free agency

Mack signed with 49ers despite having to face Rams' Donald originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have an Aaron Donald problem, both on and off the field.

When San Francisco's offense isn't working hard to fend off the four-time Defensive Player of the Year on the field, his presence looms large off the field.

49ers center Alex Mack signed with the team this offseason, despite having to directly face off against the Los Angeles Rams superstar twice a year.

Having played against Donald already, Mack is not looking forward to another matchup.

“It’s not fun," Mack told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky." "He’s a very good player and one of the best in the business to ever do it without a doubt. When choosing to come to the 49ers, having to play that player and those teams, it’s not attractive. You want cupcakes everywhere, but that’s not the case.”

The NFC West is arguably the best division in all of the NFL. A four-team race between the 49ers, Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals makes for a very tough road to the playoffs for any of the four teams.

If the 49ers can survive the battle out west -- which includes Donald the Rams -- Mack believes the sky is the limit for his new team.

“I know our division is very competitive and is going to be very tough," Mack added. "I think if we can weather that storm and get through our division, we’ll be a very good team that can do whatever we want in the postseason.”

