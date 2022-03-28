Alex Mack likely to play for 49ers in 2022 NFL season, John Lynch says

Lynch: All signs point to Mack's return to 49ers in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — John Lynch believes Alex Mack will return to the 49ers for the 2022 season.

The veteran center has not made an official decision but the 49ers general manager believes the 36-year old will be back in Santa Clara once the offseason program begins.

"We’ve had really good communication,” Lynch said on Monday while at the NFL Annual Meeting. “He’s training like he’s coming back. I won’t speak for him, but all signs are him coming back and him being part of us.”

Mack, who has played 13 seasons in the league, signed his two-year deal with the 49ers in 2021 with the understanding that he would be taking it one season at a time. The lineman wanted to make sure he would be able to handle the mental and physical toll the season would take before fully committing to his second year of the contract.

If Mack does indeed return for the 2022 season, the 49ers would have three key pieces returning to the offensive line: All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and the longtime center.

With Laken Tomlinson signing with the New York Jets, the 49ers will look for Aaron Banks to contribute on the offensive line. The second-round pick was only on the field for 49 snaps over nine appearances in 2021, predominantly on special teams due to a shoulder injury that kept him off the field during the preseason.

Jaylon Moore was another player who Lynch mentioned could play at guard due to his versatility along with Colton McKivitz and Daniel Brunskill. The club will also look to free agency and the draft to add depth to the group that will protect Trey Lance and maybe even Jimmy Garoppolo.

Until Mack makes his commitment to playing in 2022 official, final decisions on who will play where on the interior of the offensive line will be put on hold.

“He just got married in Ireland, so we are thrilled for him,” Lynch said of the longtime center.

