Center Alex Mack is joining a new team after signing with the 49ers, but he’ll be playing in a familiar offense.

Mack played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland and Atlanta, which led him to say on Thursday that it is “an offense I know I can excel at.” That experience also makes him confident that he can boost another important player.

Mack said he thinks quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will get a boost by taking snaps from a veteran who knows exactly how everything is supposed to run.

“It’s an advantage for the quarterback,” Mack said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The quarterback doesn’t have to worry as much about some of the stuff, he can trust the center. The better the center can direct traffic, the better the offense can run.”

Anything Mack’s blocking can do to help Garoppolo stay on the field will also be welcome in his reunion with Shanahan.

Alex Mack: My experience an advantage for Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk