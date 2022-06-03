Alex Mack confirms he’s retiring from the NFL

Word on Thursday was that 49ers center Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL and confirmation came on Friday.

Mack officially announced the end of his playing career in a post to his Twitter account.

“After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”

Mack went on to thank fans, teammates, and coaches who he encountered at the University of California and with the Browns, Falcons, and 49ers in the NFL. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and the NFL named him to its all-decade team for the 2010s.

