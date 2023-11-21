Alex Lyon to start vs. Devils, but otherwise, Detroit Red Wings 'careful' with changes

Alex Lyon's strong play in Sweden has earned him his first start with the Detroit Red Wings on home ice.

Coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday that Lyon will be in net when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils on Thanksgiving eve and that the Wings might configure their lineup to field 11 forwards and seven defensemen. It's the first time Lyon has played at Little Caesars Arena in a regular season game since signing on as the third-string goaltender this past summer.

Toronto forward Tyler Bertuzzi shoots to score against goaltender Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Wings (8-6-3) are searching for ways to emerge from a 1-2-2 stretch that has left them on the outskirts of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They went 0-1-1 in Stockholm, their solid five-on-five play undermined by James Reimer's shaky goaltending in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, and a good start undermined by giving away easy offense in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It's a frustrating read off two games," Lalonde said. "We've played two games in 11 days, and the way those two games played out, it's very frustrating. We could be sitting here talking about two wins over there, but we are not. And it was kind of self-inflicted not getting more points on that trip.

"So I want to be careful. I think change is needed. It keeps things fresh with the guys. At the same time, I want to be careful with the messaging in that we did some pretty good things, but not enough."

Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) faces off against Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Wings have played an 11 and seven configuration three times – the home opener vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at the Ottawa Senators, and at home against the Boston Bruins, and are 3-0. It enables top forwards to get more ice time, and provides more options on the back.

"When you go with an 11 and seven, I think it just gives a natural mix to the lines, to the blender, if you will," Lalonde said. "So I think you will see a lot of different combinations."

If Tuesday's practice was anything to go by, Joe Veleno will get looks on the top line next to Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, while Alex DeBrincat will see time with J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen. Andrew Copp centered Robby Fabbri and David Perron, while Christian Fischer played with Daniel Sprong and Kostin Kllim. Fischer (penalty kill) and Sprong (power play) are both special-teams players, indicating Kostin, whose contributions have been limited, is likely to sit.

Lalonde tapped Lyon to start Wednesday after his solid outing against the Leafs (26 saves) and because No. 1 netminder Ville Husso went home two days after arriving in Stockholm to be with his wife and their newborn daughter. "I liked what Alex gave us, and I don't know how fair it would be to put Ville in considering this was his first practice in about a week.

"I liked what Alex gave us. I think he built some confidence within the group."

