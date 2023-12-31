Alex Lyon with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins
Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 12/31/2023
Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 12/31/2023
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Bengals.
The Eagles flipped the field on the Cardinals with a full-length pick 6 to increase their lead.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.