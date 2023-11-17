Alex Lyon with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 11/17/2023
Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 11/17/2023
Smith denied involvement in the NCAA’s investigation into the Michigan's advance scouting scheme and believes those in power are searching for a “scapegoat” to blame.
The Rockets enter Friday’s in-season tournament tilt against the scuffling and shuffling Clippers in fourth place in the West — a rise up the standings that has started with a commitment to defense.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
The market is still developing for the two-time All-Star, but LaVine could be the first piece to move in a potential rebuild in Chicago.
Cincinnati's season has taken an ugly turn with news that Joe Burrow is out for the year, which adds to issues the team already faced due to a dropoff on defense.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 11 game, along with some key DFS tips.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Everton called the Premier League's 10-point penalty "wholly disproportionate and unjust."
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundational pieces when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 11.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.